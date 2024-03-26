J Arnold Wealth Management Co Purchases Shares of 102,327 Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. 127,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,116. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18.

