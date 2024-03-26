J Arnold Wealth Management Co Purchases Shares of 32,660 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 444,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after acquiring an additional 138,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,051,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 427,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,898. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

