J Arnold Wealth Management Co Sells 2,318 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. 34,414,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,670,484. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

