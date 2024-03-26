JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. 2,859,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.