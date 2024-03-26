JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 21.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. 2,330,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

