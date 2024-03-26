KOK (KOK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $422,393.28

KOK (KOK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $422,393.28 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00016373 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00023129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,387.87 or 1.00063785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012080 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.00150020 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00636392 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $383,966.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

