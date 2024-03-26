London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading Down 3.9%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62). 50,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 10,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.64).
London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £15.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 47.62.
London Finance & Investment Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. London Finance & Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than London Finance & Investment Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.