London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading Down 3.9%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62). 50,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 10,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.64).

London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £15.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 47.62.

London Finance & Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. London Finance & Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

