Martinrea International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Martinrea International Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:MRE opened at C$12.04 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$11.10 and a 12 month high of C$15.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.90. The firm has a market cap of C$940.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.2298851 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto bought 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,607.40. In related news, Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto acquired 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,607.40. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 22,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,948 shares of company stock valued at $355,132. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

MRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Paradigm Capital lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Martinrea International

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.