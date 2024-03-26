Martinrea International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Martinrea International Trading Down 0.4 %
TSE:MRE opened at C$12.04 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$11.10 and a 12 month high of C$15.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.90. The firm has a market cap of C$940.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.2298851 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Paradigm Capital lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.21.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Martinrea International
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Micron Technology Results Proves AI is Driving Storage Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.