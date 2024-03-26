MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 5.1% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $12.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,537.46. The stock had a trading volume of 327,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,658.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,507.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

