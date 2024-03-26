Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.92 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $49.81 million and $1.92 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000589 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005094 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00012857 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

