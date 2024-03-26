MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

MFA Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MFA opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MFA

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.