MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

MFA Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

MFA Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MFA opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

