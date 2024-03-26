Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.79 and its 200 day moving average is $157.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $317.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.