NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.59. 10,802,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

