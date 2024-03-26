Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,547 shares during the quarter. NU makes up approximately 5.4% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NU by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NU by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NU by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NU by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NU. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 18,086,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,584,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

