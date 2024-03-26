O Connor Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,405 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. 4,877,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,329. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

