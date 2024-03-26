O Connor Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,439. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35.

Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

