O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

O Connor Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,027,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,541,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,363 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

