O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. 4,916,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,712. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

