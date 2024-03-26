O Connor Financial Group LLC Purchases 12,289 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

