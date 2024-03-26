O Connor Financial Group LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

O Connor Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,316,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,823,352. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.