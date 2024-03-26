O Connor Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

O Connor Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 5.18% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

TPLC remained flat at $41.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,889. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $256.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.