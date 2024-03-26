OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. 1,721,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,579. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

