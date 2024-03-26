OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $853,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the period. H&R Block comprises approximately 1.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. 743,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,565. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

