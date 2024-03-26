OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,272 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 4,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HP by 145.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,166,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,434. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

