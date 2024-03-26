OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,182 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.26. 944,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,807. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $88.91 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

