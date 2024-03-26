OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.77. 3,343,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,948. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.50.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

