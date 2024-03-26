Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

