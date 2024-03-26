Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 75,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,225. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.