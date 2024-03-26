Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.84. The stock had a trading volume of 320,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $364.88 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

