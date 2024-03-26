Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

