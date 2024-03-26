Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 439,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 62,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $48.01. 59,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,180. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $48.45.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

