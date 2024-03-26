Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,364 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. 705,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,510. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

