Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,474,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

