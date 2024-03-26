Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 3,412 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,047,000 after buying an additional 116,708 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,771,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after buying an additional 792,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,571 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

