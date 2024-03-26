Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.99. 2,505,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

