PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after buying an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 41.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after buying an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average of $137.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

