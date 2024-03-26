QUASA Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $148,239.46 and $2,377.16 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00016546 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00022215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,285.38 or 1.00017126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00150297 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00116728 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $623.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.