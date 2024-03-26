Radio Caca One Day Volume Tops $25.43 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $148.66 million and approximately $25.43 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000589 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005094 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

