Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 96,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Red Pine Exploration Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

