Relay Token (RELAY) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $57.43 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

