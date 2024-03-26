Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Down 1.7%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 563 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 565 ($7.14). 78,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 138,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.27).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 572.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 601.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £455.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,202.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

