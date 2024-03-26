REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

REV Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

REV Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.70.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4,975.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 509,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

