RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RH comprises 4.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.08.

RH Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RH traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.87. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

