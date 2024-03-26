SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.07

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 935719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.
About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
