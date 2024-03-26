SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.9% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,632,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,930. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

