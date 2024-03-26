SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Lifted by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,538,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,971. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

