Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 539 ($6.81) and last traded at GBX 539 ($6.81). Approximately 114,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.72).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £828.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 538.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 485.65.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

