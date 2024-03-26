Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. 275,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

