Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.2% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $298,069,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $443.32. 33,520,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,187,645. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $304.77 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.