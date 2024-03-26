Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.3% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

